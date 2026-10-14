IIM Lucknow Records 100% Summer Placements, Highest Stipend At Rs 3.5 Lakh Per Month

IIM Lucknow Summer Placement 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has completed its summer placements for the 2026 batch, securing 576 offers. The institute conducted the summer cycle for the 40th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 21st batch of Postgraduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM).

According to the official report, the average package remained Rs 1.43 lakhs per month for PGP students and Rs 1.50 lakh per month for PGP-ABM candidates. The highest domestic stipend reached Rs 3.95 lakhs per month and the international figure stood at Rs 1.75 lakhs per month.

The institute noted that firms such as Arcesium, Bank of New York Mellon, GMR Group, Maruti Suzuki, NIIF, Paytm Money, Saint Gobain, Sprinklr, SMBC, Tata Consumer Products, Tesco and UKG participated in IIM Lucknow's placement.

Several legacy recruiters were also seen during the programme, such as, Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, American Express, Avendus, Bain & Company, Bernstein, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY Parthenon, Goldman Sachs, HUL, J P Morgan Chase, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Pidilite, Procter & Gamble, PwC, and Tata Administrative Services.

The institute also noted that there are 279 students with stipend above Rs 1.5 lakhs per month. Meanwhile, 409 students have secured an offer of Rs 1 lakh per month.

The organisation Accenture offered 57 job roles, American Express offered 16, and PwC 15. Meanwhile, there were eight offers from Microsoft and 11 from Bain & Company.

IIM Lucknow placement report recorded that there were 200 females and 376 males in the batch of 2026. The highest number of recruitment was done in the field of IT and Analytics, followed by Consulting.

