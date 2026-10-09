IIM Lucknow PGPWE 2027 Applications Open: Check Eligibility, Deadlines And Exam Details

IIM Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, Post Graduate Programme for Working Executive application process is currently underway. The last date to apply for the programme is October 15, 2026.

According to the official notification, applicants applying for the programme must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline, with a minimum of 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA. Along with it candidates are required to have a minimum three years of full-time post-qualification work experience as of March 31, 2027. Freelance, training or project work undertaken as part of curricular requirements will not be accepted as work experience.

Applicants can also apply using a valid score from any one of the accepted examinations. These include GMAT/GRE, CAT, GATE or the PGPWE Entrance Exam. The institute has specified that CAT scores from 2024 and 2025 and GATE scores from 2025 and 2026 are also eligible.

Candidates who successfully complete the registration process will be able to appear for the PGPWE entrance examination scheduled to be held tentatively November 2026 at the IIM Lucknow Noida Campus.

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To complete the application process, candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000. Applicants must note that once they have submitted the application forms they will not be able to make any changes in the application form.

The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) which the candidates have to complete in 120 minutes. The question paper will comprise of 100 questions and there will be three sections in the exam such as, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).