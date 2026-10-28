IIM Lucknow Launches MBA In Family Business For 2027-29 Batch: Check Fees, Selection Process

IIM Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has launched a two-year MBA in Family Business at its Noida Campus for the 2027-29 batch. The program is designed for business owners and the next generation of leaders looking to expand and manage their family enterprises. It will focus on management, finance, business strategy, governance, succession planning and digital transformation. The course will also offer practical learning through family-business projects and a 5-10-year Business Transformation and Growth Plan for participants' own enterprises. The program aims to help students professionalise their businesses, encourage innovation and ensure long-term growth across generations.

IIM Lucknow MBA in Family Business: Selection Process

Admission to the program will be based on a standardised test score, academic and professional profile, and personal interview. Candidates can submit GMAT, GRE or IIM Lucknow entrance examination scores. The selection criteria include:

Standardised test score: 30%

30% Academic and professional profile: 30%

30% Personal interview: 40%

The interview will assess candidate's understanding of their family business, communication skills, personality and intellectual ability.

IIM Lucknow MBA in Family Business: Fee Structure

The program fee is Rs 25 lakh, excluding additional charges and applicable taxes. The estimated total fee will depend on whether candidates choose the optional global immersion or dissertation.

Without global immersion: Rs 28.30 lakh plus applicable taxes.

Rs 28.30 lakh plus applicable taxes. With global immersion: Approximately Rs 35.30 lakh plus applicable taxes.

Approximately Rs 35.30 lakh plus applicable taxes. Global immersion: Approximately Rs 10 lakh at actuals.

Approximately Rs 10 lakh at actuals. Dissertation option: Rs 3 lakh.

Candidates must also pay applicable caution money, alumni membership and convocation fees. The program is non-residential, and hostel and mess charges are not included. An additional Rs 15,000 per term is payable for lunch, tea and snacks on class days, subject to revision.

The program focuses on developing entrepreneurial skills, leadership capabilities, succession planning and long-term business growth rather than conventional placement outcomes.