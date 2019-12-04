IIFT MBA Entrance Exam Answer Key Released

IIFT MBA answer key: NTA releases answer key, Raise objections till December 5

35,435 candidates took the IIFT MBA entrance exam on December 1, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The answer key of the question paper has been released by the exam conducting agency. Candidates who took the exam can now download the answer key online and can also raise objections against the official answer key till December 5. The agency has also released the candidate question paper attempted by each candidate.

Download IIFT MBA Answer Key

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has entrusted to the agency for conducting the entrance exam for admission to MBA (International Business) program 2020 onwards.

"Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct," said the NTA in the notice released for the answer key.

Candidates who qualify in the IIFT MBA exam will be shortlisted for Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). The information on GD, PI, and WAT will be released by IIFT later.

Click here for more Education News