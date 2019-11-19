IIFT MBA Entrance Exam Admit Card Released. 39,572 To Take Exam

A total of 39,572 candidates would take the exam in computer based format.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the IIFT MBA entrance exam. The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has entrusted to the agency for conducting the entrance exam for admission to MBA (International Business) program 2020 onwards. The exam will be held on December 1. A total of 39,572 candidates would take the exam in computer based format.

"The candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 using their Application Number and Password. In case, a candidate has misplaced or forgotten the Password, he/she may use the Date of Birth option given in the website," reads the notice released by the agency.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, a query/grievance may be raised online through Query Redressal System (QRS) by selecting the appropriate query option, available in the Candidate's Login," the notice further reads.

For the convenience of candidates and in order to make them acquainted with the online test procedure, NTA has established a network of Test Practice Centres spread all over India. The students can practice and train themselves before the examination for the "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode of examinations.

MBA (International Business) is IIFT's six-trimester general management programme that focuses on International Business for developing competent cadre of business executives to meet the country's growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

