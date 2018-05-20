IGNOU Announces Admission To Masters, Bachelors Programmes For July Academic Cycle

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also released the official notification for admission to management programmes through OPENMAT XLIII 2018.
IGNOU Admission: Masters Degrees
IGNOU offers following master courses:
MA (Philosophy); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Development Studies); MA (Anthropology); MA (Gender & Development Studies); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work(Counseling); MA (Distance Education); MA (Economics); MA (English); MA (Hindi); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Psychology); MA (Public Administration); MA (Rural Development); MA (Sociology); Master of Tourism and Travel Management(MTTM); Master of Commerce (MCom); Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MSc (Dietetics and Food Services Management); MA (Translation Studies); Msc (Counselling and Family Therapy); MA (Adult Education); MA (Women's and Gender Studies).
IGNOU Admission: Bachelor Degrees
IGNOU offers following bachelor courses:
Bachelor of Science (BSc); Bachelor of Arts (BA); BA (Tourism Studies); Bachelor of Commerce (BCom); Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW).
IGNOU is also offering B.Com (A&F) and M.Com(F&T), B.Com(CA&A) and M.Com(BP&CG), B.Com(F&CA) and M.Com(MA&FS) in collaboration with the INSTITUTE OF CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS OF INDIA, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Cost of the Prospectus : Rs. 750/- (add Rs. 50/- for getting by post).
According to a statement from IGNOU, the scheme of fee exemption to the SC/ST students would also be effective in July, 2018 admission cycle for all academic programmes at Certificate level (advanced, under-graduate and post graduate; all academic programmes at Diploma level (advanced, under-graduate and post graduate) which are not part of undergraduate and master levels academic programme; Bachelor Preparatory Programmes (BPP); freshly registered in BDP (B.A.,B.Com,B.Sc.); freshly registered in BSW;BTS;BLIS and BCA.
First time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.
MA (Education) and Bachelor of Business Administration (Retailing)(BBARL) programmes are also on offer in 'offline' mode. Applicants can also download the complete details of all the above programmes from the IGNOU website.
CommentsFor more information about IGNOU Programmes and admission, an email may be sent to registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in.
