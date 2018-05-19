IGNOU MBA Admission Details Released; Entrance Exam In June

'All the above programmes have multi-media design, and technology aided delivery systems. These are offered through countrywide network of study centres. The University will be admitting students for the above Degree/Diplomas in Management starting from July, 2018 through an Entrance Test 'OPENMAT-XLIII' to be held on Sunday, the 24th June, 2018 for MBA & PG Specialisation Diplomas,' reads the official notification.
Graduates are eligible to apply. Those with Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship are also eligible to apply. There is no age limit for applicants.
IGNOU June Term End Exam Admit Card
For the June term end exam, IGNOU will release admit cards next week. The University has also released the list of proposed exam centers.
Admission for July 2018 Session Has Begun
Students willing to apply to IGNOU can register for the desired course. The application process will be over on June 30, 2018. For the July session, only certificate, diploma, and post graduate diploma courses are available for admission. Students can check the programmes available for this session on the online portal. They can also check the eligibility requirement for each course.
In another development, IGNOU conducted campus drive for those pursuing graduation and selected post graduate programmes courses on May 18, 2018.
