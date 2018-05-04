IGNOU Begins Online Admission Process For July 2018 Session Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the online admission process for various distance programmes offered in its July 2018 session.

IGNOU Begins Online Admission Process For July 2018 Session New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the online admission process for various distance programmes offered in its July 2018 session. The application process, as has been the norm in last couple of years, is online. Students willing to apply to IGNOU can log on to the website and register for the desired course. The application process will be over on June 30, 2018 so students have ample time to go through the regulations and register for their desired course.



For the July session, only certificate, diploma, and post graduate diploma courses are available for admission. Students can check the programmes available for this session on the online portal. They can also check the eligibility requirement for each course.



Students are strongly advised to go through the eligibility requirements before they begin the application courses. There are some PG Diploma courses which require a student to have some prior work experience in a particular domain.



Students who are applying for the first time will have to register first on the admissions portal. To access the admission portal, go to official IGNOU website (www.ignou.ac.in) and click on the admission link for July 2018 session. Once on the admission website, follow the steps given below:



Step one: Click on the 'Register Yourself' link.

Step two: Enter the required details.

Step three: After your registration is complete, you will be sent your id and password on the registered email id.

Step four: Login using your registration id and password and complete the application process.



To complete the application process, a student will need to upload the following documents: Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of Age Proof

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 400 KB)

Scanned copy of Experience Certificate, if applicable (less than 400 KB)

Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 400 KB)

Scanned copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line (less than 400 KB)

The application will not be complete without payment of enrollment fee. The enrollment fee can be paid online via credit card or debit card or netbanking.



