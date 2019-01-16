IGNOU Admission 2019: January Session Application Date Extended; Check Here

IGNOU January session online application date extended till January 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission of online and offline fresh admission of all Masters, Bachelor and Diploma programmes upto January 31, 2019 for the January-2019 session. The admission form can be submitted online on the official website of the varsity. The IGNOU said in statement that fresh admission seekers can create user ID and fill in the online form for instant issue of confirmation of form submission and online payment through net banking/debit card/credit card.

IGNOU Admission 2019: Application forms and other details

The online application forms for IGNOU admission can be submitted using this link:

Click here

Student Handbook and Prospectus can be accessed via link:

Click here



The Hindi version of Student Handbook and Prospectus can be accessed at:

Click here



The interested learners can also take admission in the newly launched programmes by School of Health Sciences viz., Certificate in General Duty Assistance, Certificate in Geriatric Care Assistance, Certificate in Phlebotomy Assistance, and Certificate in Home Health Assistance.

The eligibility criterion and other details can be seen in the prospectus for the programmes:

Click here

Click here for more Education News