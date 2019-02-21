ICSI CS Foundation Result Declared: Girls Clinch Top 3 Ranks

ICSI Result 2018 For December Foundation CS Course

ICSI CS Foundation result 2018 has been declared. The Computer Based Examination for Foundation Programme was held in December 2018. Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik and Yukti Jain are the first and second rank holders in the exam. Janvi and Muskan Sahu have bagged the third position. 352 candidates have been placed in the top 25 ranks. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS foundation result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu. As of now the marksheet of previous sessions are available online. The result is available at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Foundation Result

ICSI CS Foundation Exam Result December 2018: How to check

Step one: Go to official ICSI website: www.icsi.edu.

Step two: Click on the link for result and e-marksheet.

Step three: In the new window, enter your roll number and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your e-marksheet.

In the CS Foundation exam held in June 2018, Mahima Sancheti was the topper. Second spot was shared by two students - Gaurang Mishra and Sneha Jain. The third topper was Dhanya Jaysukhbhai Vasoya.

275 students were placed in the All India merit list in the top 25 ranks in the June 2018 CS Foundation exam.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination in December 2018 can check the result now. However, in case the website slows down, candidates should not worry and retry a bit later.

