ICSI CS Foundation Result 2018 Declared For June Exam; Mahima Sancheti All India Topper

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2018 Declared For June Exam @ Icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result for the Foundation Programme for which the exam was conducted in June 2018. The result is available on the official website for ICSI and students can check the same using their roll number. The Institute has also released the e-marksheet for the candidates who appeared in the exam.

CS Foundation Exam Result June 2018: How to check

Step one: Go to official ICSI website: www.icsi.edu.

Step two: Click on the link for result and e-marksheet.

Step three: In the new window, enter your roll number and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your e-marksheet.

Apart from the result, the institute has also released the names of top 3 rank holders for CS Foundation course June exam and All India Provisional merit list.

The All India Topper is Mahima Sancheti. Second spot is shared by two students - Gaurang Mishra and Sneha Jain. The third topper is Dhanya Jaysukhbhai Vasoya.

The All India Merit List includes 275 students who have been placed in the top 25 ranks.

Click here for more Education News