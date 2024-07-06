ICSI CSEET July 2024: Company Secretary Exam Held Today; Check Passing Marks

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducted the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Saturday, July 6, 2024 through remote proctored mode. In order to qualify the exam, students will be required to achieve at least 40 per cent marks in each of the four papers individually, and an overall aggregate of 50 per cent marks.

CSEET evaluates students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

The exam pattern does not allow the candidates to use calculator, pen/pencil, paper/notebook in CSEET. The test is held for a duration of 120 minutes.

CSEET is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course. UGC recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

Meanwhile, registrations are also ongoing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November session. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the CS entrance exam can visit the official website of the ICSI for complete details.

The application process for the CSEET will conclude on October 15, 2024. The exam is scheduled for November 9, 2024.

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.