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ICAI Reschedules CA Intermediate Exams; CA Final To Be Held Twice A Year from May 2026

ICAI has postponed the CA Intermediate exams from May 3 to May 5, 2026, maintaining the 2 PM to 5 PM IST timing across all centers.

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ICAI Reschedules CA Intermediate Exams; CA Final To Be Held Twice A Year from May 2026
CA Final Exams To Be Held Twice Annually From May 2026
  • The ICAI rescheduled CA Intermediate exams to start on May 5, 2026, from May 3
  • CA Intermediate Group I exams will be on May 5, 7, and 9, 2026, as per new dates
  • Group II Intermediate exams are set for May 11, 13, and 15, 2026, unchanged timings
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced key changes to its examination schedule, including the rescheduling of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination and a major reform in the frequency of CA Final exams.

According to an official statement issued on April 6, 2026, the CA Intermediate examinations, originally scheduled to begin on May 3, 2026, have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The exams will now commence from May 5, 2026, while maintaining the same timing of 2 PM to 5 PM (IST) across India and at overseas centers.

Under the revised schedule, Group I examinations will be held on May 5, 7, and 9, 2026, while Group II exams are slated for May 11, 13, and 15, 2026. ICAI clarified that there will be no changes to the schedule of other examinations, including Foundation, Final, and Post Qualification Course (INTT-AT), which will proceed as previously notified.

In a separate announcement, ICAI introduced a significant change in the conduct of the CA Final examinations. Beginning with the May 2026 session, the CA Final exams will be held twice a year in May and November replacing the current system of three attempts annually in January, May, and September.

The decision follows feedback from stakeholders and aims to streamline the examination cycle while maintaining quality and efficiency in the assessment process.

ICAI has advised candidates to stay updated through its official website for further notifications and instructions.

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