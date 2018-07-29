ICAI CA Intermediate May 2018 Result Soon @ Icaiexam.icai.org, Caresults.icai.org, Icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2018 Soon @ Icaiexam.icai.org, Caresults.icai.org, Icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Intermediate Result: The result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course and New Course) held in May 2018 are likely to be declared today around 6.00 P.M. ICAI announced that the All India merit list upto the 50th rank will also be made available on the websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. According to a statement from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), arrangements have also been made for the students of Intermediate Examination (Old Course and New Course) desirous of having ICAI Intermediate results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 27th July 2018.

ICAI has recently released the result for CA Final, CA Foundation, and CPT exam which was conducted in May/June 2018. It also released the the merit for CA Foundation and CA Final (Both Old and New course) then.

"All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," said a statement from ICAI.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result: How to check

ICAI CA Intermediate Result: May Results @ Icaiexam.icai.org, Caresults.icai.org, Icai.nic.in

The candidates may follow these modes to access their ICAI CA Intermediate result May 2018:

Websites

It may be noted that for accessing the ICAI CA Intermediate result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his registration no. or PIN no. along with his roll number.

SMS

Further facilities have been made for candidates of ICAI Intermediate (Old Course and New Course) Examination held in May, 2018 desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS. The service will be available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128 and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services - India Times

Steps on how to register to get result on email

Students can register on http://icaiexam.icai.org to get ICAI CA Intermediate result on primary email id, by following below mentioned steps:

1. Login on the ICAI Exam website i.e. http://icaiexam.icai.org, using your user id and password

2. Click on link "email registration"

3. We recommend that before applying for result on email request, you verify the email id in your login, if not verified

4. For any further clarifications contact Help Line Telephone numbers from 0930 to 1730 hrs: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.

Email Assistance:

The candidates who are searching for ICAI CA results may use these email ids for assistance:

Technical - onlineexamforms@icai.in (only for technical resolution of online form)

Intermediate (IPC) - intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in

Final - final_examhelpline@icai.in

CPT - cpt_exam@icai.in

Foundation - foundation_examhelpline@icai.in

