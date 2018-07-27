CA Intermediate Result 2018: ICAI To Announce Result On July 29 @ Icaiexam.icai.org

CA Intermediate Result 2018: ICAI To Announce Result On July 29 @ Icai.nic.in

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the result for CA Intermediate (Old and New course) exam held in May on July 29, 2018. As per the official notification the result is likely to be declared by 6:00 pm in the evening. The result will be declared on the official website and will also be available through SMS.

Result will also be sent on candidate's email addresses. To receive result on email, students would have to register for the same on the website starting today, i.e. on July 27.

To get the result on SMS, students would have to send an SMS in the following format to 58888:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)



CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

Students will be able to check their results online on the following websites:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Apart form the result, ICAI will also release the All India Merit List upto the 50th rank. ICAI had release the CA Final, CA Foundation, and CPT result on July 20, 2018.

