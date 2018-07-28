ICAI To Release CA Intermediate Result Tomorrow

CA Intermediate Result 2018: Date, Time Confirmed

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Intermediate result tomorrow. ICAI in an official notification has confirmed the date and time of the CA intermediate result. Candidates can check the ICAI result on July 29, 2018 by 6.00 pm. The result will be available on the official website and candidates can also avail SMS facility. In addition to this, the result will be sent to respective candidates on their registered email addresses. Candidates are suggested to monitor the official website www.icai.org.

ICAI will announce the CA intermediate result for both new and old course. Candidates shall have to login to the result portal using their registration number or PIN number along with roll number. 'Arrangements have also been made for the students of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 27th July 2018. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,' reads the official statement.

ICAI will also declare the International Taxation Assessment Test tomorrow. The exam was held in May 2018.

On July 20, ICAI had declared the CA, CPT result. The Institute also released the All India Merit List up to the 50th rank for Final and Foundation examinees only.

