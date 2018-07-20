ICAI Declares Result For CA Final, CA Foundation, CPT 2018 At Icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI Declares Result For CA Final, CA Foundation, CPT 2018

ICAI has declared the result for CA Final, CA Foundation, and CPT exam which was conducted in May/June 2018. The exam result is available on the official website, as is the merit list for CA Final and CA Foundation exam. The merit list has been released for CA Foundation and CA Final (Both Old and New course). Students can also check the result on SMS.

ICAI Result 2018: How to Check?

Step one: Go to official website: icaiexam.icai.org.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: In the new window, select your respective course.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

Students can access the merit list as well by following the steps given above.

To get result on SMS, students can follow the format given below for their respective courses and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services:

Final Examination (Old Course) Result

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128



Final Examination (New Course) Result

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

Foundation Examination Result

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

Common Proficiency Test (CPT) Result

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CACPT 000171

