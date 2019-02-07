ICAI CA Intermediate November 2018 Exam Result Expected Tomorrow

ICAI CA Intermediate November 2018 exam result tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the result for CA Intermediate exam conducted in November 2018 tomorrow. The result will be released by 6:00 pm and will be available on the official result websites. Along with the result, ICAI will also release the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank). ICAI will release the result for both Old and New course.

The result will be available on the website and will also be sent via email to students who have registered for the result delivery on their respective email ids.

The CA Inter result November 2018 will also be available through SMS. candidates will be able to check their results via SMS by sending a message in the following format to 58888:

Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

Candidates who pass in the CA Inter exam will move on to the CA Final level.

ICAI had declared CPT, CA Foundation, and CA Final result for November 2018 exam on January 23, 2019.

Click here for more Education News