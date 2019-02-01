ICAI To Release CA Intermediate Result On This Date

ICAI will release CA Intermediate November 2018 exam result soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result for Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course and New Course) Examination held in November 2018 on February 8, 2019. The result will be released on the official website at 6:00 pm. Along with the result, ICAI will also release the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank).

Students who appeared for the CA Intermediate exam in November 2018 will be able to check their result on any of the following websites:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Students can alos register to get their result on their respective email addresses. The facility to register email address will be made available from February 4, 2019.

Candidates will also be able to check their result through SMS. To get result through SMS, candidates would need to send an SMS in the following format to 58888.

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

