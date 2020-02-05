CA (May 2020) Exam Registration Begins Today

ICAI CA exam 2020: Apply online at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA (May 2020) exam registration would begin today. The registration window will open at 10.00 am today. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the exam for CA Foundation, CA Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations from May 2 to May 18. The registration link will be available till February 26. Candidates can also apply till March 4 with late fees.

ICAI CA May 2020 Registration Link

ICAI CA May 2020 Exam Schedule

Along with CA exams, ICAI would also conduct exams For International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL& WTO), Part I Examination and International Taxation- Assessment Test.

ICAI CA exam will be held at at 207 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas--Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

A student who wishes to enter the profession of Chartered Accountancy, students have to enroll for Foundation Course offered by the Institute after appearing in class 12 examination held by a recognized education board in India. Students need to register till June 30/ December 31 for being eligible to appear in November/ May Foundation Course Examination.

Earlier, ICAI held Common Proficiency Test (CPT) for admission to the CA course but the exam was replaced under the new scheme with the Foundation Course.

Click here for more Education News