ICAI CA Exam: Admit Cards Released For May Exam

ICAI Admit Card 2019 Released: Know How To Download

ICAI has released admit cards for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final - New May 2019 examination.The ICAI admit cards for May exams with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on icaiexam.icai.org. ICAI foundation course examination under revised scheme as per syllabus contained in the scheme notified by the Council under Regulation 25 F (3) of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988 will be held from May 27 to June 12.

The CA-Foundation exam (paper 3) will be held on June 13. The foundation exam will consist of Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics papers.

Likewise the final exams for paper 4 and paper 5, based on both old and new scheme, will be held on June 4 and June 13, respectively.

The exam was initially scheduled for May 2-17; however due to the Lok Sabha election the exam dates were changed.

The CA examinations will be conducted at 144 centres, including five at foreign locations.

While there will be no exam on June 5 on account of Eid.

