IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Details Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS Clerk (Customer Services Associate) (CSA) Prelims 2025 result by November 25, 2025. Once released, candidates can check and download the result on the official website ibps.in. The detailed scorecard is expected to be released later along with sectional and overall marks.

The mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2025. The prelims result is likely contingent on the mains and based on which candidates can expect the result to be released by November 25 followed by mains admit card.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on "CRP CSA (Customer Service Associate)" under the "Common Recruitment Process".

Then, click on "Clerical cadre XV".

Click on "Prelims Admit Card XV" and enter your login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

The marking scheme of the examination includes one mark for each correct answer and a negative marking for wrong answers.

The prelims result will include qualifying details for the mains examination and other personal details like name, date of birth etc.