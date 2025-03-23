HP Board Class 12 Exam 2025: Where To Check HPBOSE Results Once Declared

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 12 results soon. Students can check their results on the official HPBOSE website-hpbose.org-once they are released. They will be required to enter their login details to access the results.

To qualify for the exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Candidates are encouraged to visit the HPBOSE official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other important information.

The Class 12 exams started on March 4 and will conclude on March 29, 2025.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2025."

Step 3. A new page will open.

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit.

Step 5. The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, HPBOSE announced the Class 12 results on April 29. Out of 85,777 candidates, a total of 63,092 passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 73.76%. In the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, a total of 41 students secured ranks within the top 10 in the merit list. Among them, 30 were female students.



Students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.