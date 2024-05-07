HPBOSE 10th Result 2024: 74.61% Students Pass, Check Re-evaluation Schedule, Process

HP 10th Result 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the results of Class 10 board exams for 2024. Candidates can access their scorecards on the official website. This year's pass percentage stands at 74.61. A total of 92 students have secured positions in the top 10 list, with 72 of them being girls.

According to the official schedule, students of HP Board Class 10 have the opportunity to apply for revaluation and re-verification until May 22. To be eligible for reevaluation, students must achieve a minimum of 20 per cent marks in the exam.

Advertisement

HPBOSE Board Class 10th Results 2024: Steps To Apply For Re-evaluation

Visit the official website - hpbose.org.

Find the application link for re-evaluation on the homepage.

Log in using required credentials.

Complete the application form and make the necessary fee payment for registration.

Download the application form and payment slip for future reference.

Application Fee for Revaluation:

Candidates applying for revaluation are required to pay Rs 500, while those opting for re-verification need to pay Rs 400.

This year, a total of 91,622 students appeared in the Class 10 Board exams for 2024. Among them, 67,988 students passed the examination, 10,474 students were placed under the compartment category, and 12,613 students failed the examination.

Ridhima Sharma secured the first rank in the Himachal Pradesh matric exam 2024 with 699 marks out of 700, equivalent to 99.86 percent.

Kritika Sharma clinched the second spot with 698 marks (99.71 per cent). The third rank is achieved by three students - Shivam Sharma, Dhriti Tegta, and Rushil Sood, all scoring 697 marks (99.57 per cent).