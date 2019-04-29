HP Board 10th Result Released @ Hpbose.org; How To Check

HPBoSE 10th result can be accessed from the official website, hpbose.org and indiaresults.com

HP Board 10th result: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBoSE has released the Class 10 results on its official website. The HP Board 10th result or HPBoSE Class 10 result can be accessed from the official website, hpbose.org. The results can also be accessed from private websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. According to an official, out of total 1.11 lakh candidates appeared, more than 67 thousand of them emerged victorious. The HPBoSE results can be accessed using the registration details of the students.

HPBoSE 10th result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your HPBoSE results:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result tab given on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the HP Board 10th result link from next page

Step 4: On next page, enter your examination registration details

Step 5: From next page, check your HP Board result

The Board had released HPBoSE Class 12 results recently. Out of the total 95,492 who had registered for the HPBOSE 12th exam, 58,922 candidates qualified for higher education. Out of these, 28375 boys passed and 30574 girls passed. The Class 12 pass percentage was lower this time as compared to 70.18 per cent in 2018 and 72.89 per cent in 2017, reported PTI.

