HPBOSE Class 10 Board Result Declared

HPBOSE 10th result 2019 declared today @ hpbose.org

HP 10th Result 2019: HPBOSE class 10 result has been declared. The HPBOSE 10th result link is available on the official website and students can check their result now using their examination roll number. The result is also available on some private result hosting websites. The board had released class 12 board exam result on April 22. As per reports, 1.11 lakh students appeared in the HPBOSE 10th exam, out of which 67,391 passed.

In 2018, the HP 10th result was released on May 3. 63.39% students had passed the exam last year. In year 2017, 67.15% candidates cleared the Class 10 exams.

HP 10th Result 2019: How To Check?

Follow these steps to check your HPBOSE result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Click submit and check your HPBOSE 10th results from next page.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: Direct Link

In the 12th Board exam, out of the total 95,492 who had registered for the HPBOSE 12th exam, 58,922 candidates qualified for higher education. Out of these, 28375 boys passed and 30574 girls passed. The Class 12 pass percentage was lower this time as compared to 70.18 per cent in 2018 and 72.89 per cent in 2017, reported PTI.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.