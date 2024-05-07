HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Himachal Board Matric Scorecards To Be Out Soon

HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) is set to announce the results of Class 10 board exams for 2024. Candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official website at hpbose.org once they are out. They will be required to provide their roll number and date of birth. The Class 10 board exams were held from March 2 to 21, with approximately one lakh students appearing in the exam.

The HPBoSE 2024 scorecards will include details of subject-wise marks, pass percentage, and qualifying status. After the results are declared, students will need to visit their respective schools to obtain the original mark sheets.

Students who fail to clear in two or more than two subjects will need to appear for compartment exams. The schedule for this examination will be announced during the matric result being declared.

Here Are The LIVE updates On HP Board Class 1​0 Result 2024: