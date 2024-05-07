HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Himachal Board Matric Scorecards To Be Out Soon

Advertisement
Story ProgressBack
12 minutes ago

HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) is set to announce the results of Class 10 board exams for 2024. Candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official website at hpbose.org once they are out. They will be required to provide their roll number and date of birth. The Class 10 board exams were held from March 2 to 21, with approximately one lakh students appearing in the exam.

The HPBoSE 2024 scorecards will include details of subject-wise marks, pass percentage, and qualifying status. After the results are declared, students will need to visit their respective schools to obtain the original mark sheets.

Students who fail to clear in two or more than two subjects will need to appear for compartment exams. The schedule for this examination will be announced during the matric result being declared.

Here Are The LIVE updates On HP Board Class 1​0 Result 2024:

May 07, 2024 10:12 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

HP 10th Result 2024 Live: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official website.
  • On the homepage, select the board exam result link.
  • Sign in with your roll number and date of birth.
  • Your result will be displayed on your screen.

May 07, 2024 10:08 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

HP 10th Result 2024 Live: Board To Announce Results At 10.30pm

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will announce the results of Class 10 board exams for 2024 at around 10.30pm.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024, HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live, Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Results 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
NITI Aayog Internship 2024: Registration Underway, Check Deadline, Eligibility Criteria
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Himachal Board Matric Scorecards To Be Out Soon
Symbiosis University Entrance Test 2024: Registration Window Closes Today, Check Key Details
Next Article
Symbiosis University Entrance Test 2024: Registration Window Closes Today, Check Key Details