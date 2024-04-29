HP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 Results To Be Out By 2pm

HP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is set to announce the results for Class 12 Board Exams 2024 today. Those who took the exams will be able to access their scorecards on the official website, hpbose.org, once the results are out.

The HPBOSE class 12 board exams commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 28. They were conducted in a single session, from 8.45 am to noon, in pen and paper mode.

Students should note that the class 12 results published online are provisional. They are advised to promptly collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools following the declaration of results.

Here Are The LIVE Updates On HP Board Class 12 Result 2024: