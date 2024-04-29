HP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 Results To Be Out By 2pm

HP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is set to announce the results for Class 12 Board Exams 2024 today. Those who took the exams will be able to access their scorecards on the official website, hpbose.org, once the results are out.
The HPBOSE class 12 board exams commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 28. They were conducted in a single session, from 8.45 am to noon, in pen and paper mode.
Students should note that the class 12 results published online are provisional. They are advised to promptly collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools following the declaration of results.
Here Are The LIVE Updates On HP Board Class 12 Result 2024:
HP Board Result 2024 Live: Board To Hold Press Conference
Initially, the board will announce the results through a press conference, following which the result link will be accessible online. Students can then obtain their results by using their roll numbers and other necessary information on hpbose.org.
HP Board Class 12 Result 2024 Live: Results To Be Announced By 2pm
As per the latest update, The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 12 results today by 2pm.
HP Board Class 12 Result 2024 Live: Details On Scorecards
Students should verify the following details on their scorecards: name, roll number, subjects in which they appeared, obtained marks, total marks, and the qualifying status mentioned in the result sheet.
HP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Steps To Check
- Go to the official website - hpbose.org.
- Locate and click on the "result" tab displayed on the homepage.
- Input necessary details such as name, date of birth, and roll number.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Save and download the result for future reference.
HP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Website To Check
Those who took the exams will be able to access their results on the official website, hpbose.org, once they are out.