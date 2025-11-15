How Would Renewed US Stance On H-1B Visas Reshape Global Tech Hiring

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is soon set to introduce a bill to "completely eliminate" the H-1B visa programme which she says “has been displacing American workers for decades.” After implementation, the bill will take away the pathway to citizenship, "forcing" immigrants to "return home" when their visa expires. The H-1B visa programme paves a pathway to American citizenship through the Green Card route. Companies can apply for permanent residency for their H-1B employees, who can apply for US citizenship five years after receiving their green cards.

Also Read: Comprehensive Guide To Entrance Exams For Studying Abroad At Different Academic Levels

The renewed policy will have a drastic impact on the global tech hiring as employers will now look at alternative options for creating talented workforce.

Policy will benefit New age skills-AI, Cybersecurity

Taking about how the renewed US stance on H-1B visas could reshape global tech hiring and training priorities, Raghav Gupta, founder and CEO, Futurense says now only talent with strong AI, data, cloud, or cybersecurity capabilities is likely to qualify. “Renewed US approach to H-1B visas is shifting global tech hiring towards deeper specialisation. Fewer roles will move purely for capacity and only talent with strong AI, data, cloud, or cybersecurity capabilities will be in demand. While most opportunity will grow in remote and hybrid global roles, countries that invest in workforce readiness are best placed to benefit from this transition.”

Also Read: Scholarships For Indian Students To Pursue Medicine, Engineering And More In Russia For 2026-27

US to invest in local talent

Emphasising a shift in training and upskilling the local talent rather than importing it from other country, Subramanian NN, Chief Operating Officer, Maveric Systems Limited says the renewed US stance on H-1 B visas may not have a significant impact on how global tech firms plan their hiring. Companies are already strengthening offshore engineering hubs, expanding nearshore centres and investing in training local talent in the US. His mid-sized banking technology firm has already seen a gradual decline in H-1 B reliance over the past five years, supported by stronger local recruitment in the US.

Regulate brain drain from India

The change will accelerate a shift from visa-dependent mobility to distributed, skill-first workforce models. The policy change will likely push companies to build larger offshore and hybrid teams in India and Southeast Asia, where operational costs are 40 to 60 per cent lower and attrition 25 to 30 per cent lower than in the US or Europe. In the long run, this could rebalance innovation capacity globally, with countries like India will emerge not just as exporters of talent but as full-scale creators of technology.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently softened his stance on his administration's aggressive immigration reforms. In an interview, he said, America needs to bring in foreign talent for certain fields. The Republican leader acknowledged that long-term unemployed Americans cannot be tasked with complex roles in sensitive sectors like defence without extensive training, and the US needs skilled foreign nationals to fill such roles.