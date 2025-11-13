Comprehensive Guide To Entrance Exams For Studying Abroad At Different Academic Levels

Students aspiring to study abroad have to undergo various entrance exams and evaluation tests for admission to foreign universities. While some of these exams test language proficiency of the candidate, others evaluate their aptitude. The degree and level of entrance exams also varies depending on the level of study and target destination. Students who plan to take admission after Class 10 usually are not required to qualify heavy exam, however they have to pass language proficiency.

Siddharth Anand, Founder and CEO, Tertiary Education Advisors explains, "⁠Generally, direct entry abroad after Class 10 is less common as students often do pre-university or foundation programmes abroad. Some countries allow 'A-levels' or IB etc. ⁠For such pathways, language proficiency tests such as IELTS and TOEFL are still mandatory if the teaching medium is English. ⁠Standardised tests may not always apply at this stage as most major university entrance tests begin after Class 12."

Post Class 12, students looking for undergraduate programs often appear for SAT, ACT, or relevant language tests like IELTS or TOEFL, says Praneet Singh, AVP - University Partnerships, upGrad Study Abroad. "For graduate programs after a bachelor's degree, GRE is accepted for most STEM and other master's programs, while GMAT is preferred for management or business studies. For postgraduate programs such as MBAs, universities may also weigh professional experience alongside test scores." explains Mr Singh.

"Admission criteria for professional degrees may require additional subject tests such as Law, Medical depending on country. Evaluation here is also based on work experience, letters of recommendation, statement of purpose and research/professional profile. After Postgraduation (PhD / advanced research), admission depends on language test and standardised test. Some PhD programs require GRE subject tests, or other country-specific entrance types. Admission at this level heavily weigh research experience, publication, supervisor match, funding, and test scores," says Mr Anand.

Moreover, each destination country and institution will have its own specific requirements. For example Germany may have TestDaF for German‐language programmes, Canada may accept IELTS-General or CELPIP and some UK institutions may look at UKVI versions of IELTS.