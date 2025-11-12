What Are The Entrance Exams Required For Studying Abroad

The entrance exams required for studying abroad typically fall into two categories, language proficiency tests and standardised academic/ aptitude tests. The language proficiency tests are conducted to check if applicants will be able to cope with the academic instruction in English or the teaching language. The standardised academic/aptitude tests, on the other hand, are used to evaluate the applicant's eligibility for the curriculum.

Explaining the various entrance exams, Praneet Singh, AVP - University Partnerships, upGrad Study Abroad, says, "The entrance exams required for overseas education differ by country, university, and program level. Broadly, they fall into two categories, language proficiency tests such as IELTS, TOEFL, or PTE, and standardised aptitude or subject-based tests like GRE, GMAT, SAT, or ACT. For instance, most undergraduate programs in the US, UK and Canada typically ask for SAT or ACT scores, while postgraduate courses may require GRE or GMAT results. In parallel, English proficiency assessments remain mandatory for non-native speakers across destinations."

Talking about a new addition to these entrance exams, Dr Kamal Chhabra (US CPA and CA), founder and CEO of KC GlobEd says, "Nowadays, a majority of students choose to follow a more strategic path by obtaining globally recognised professional credentials, which enhance both their international prestige and career mobility. In this regard, US CPA (Certified Public Accountant), US CMA (Certified Management Accountant), US EA (Enrolled Agent), and UK ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) are coming to be considered more and more as effective."

Highlighting the factors that determine the selection process of a candidate in these entrance exams, Mr Singh says, "While every exam and institution might have its own set of criteria, most selection processes generally focus on three key areas, academic performance, test scores, and a holistic assessment of the candidate. These exams are designed to test core skills such as quantitative ability, verbal reasoning, analytical thinking, and sometimes even domain-specific knowledge. Beyond that, universities often look at academic history, statements of purpose, recommendation letters, and in some cases, interviews."

Elaborating further on the selection process, Siddharth Anand, founder and CEO, Tertiary Education Advisors explains that besides the minimum requirement of marks, institution policy, holistic review of the candidates, the selection process is also determined by the programme applied for. "A STEM master's may put heavier weight on quantitative reasoning (GRE), while a humanities programme may emphasise writing/verbal skills. Similarly, an MBA may still prefer GMAT."

On the selection process through professional exams, Dr Chhabra says that while the selection in academic programs depends on scores from tests, essays, and interviews, the selection in professional courses is after qualifying certifications like US CPA, US CMA, US EA, or UK ACCA. "The selection here is a question of merit only, whereby candidates simply pass the exams and fulfill the experience requirements of the respective bodies," he says.