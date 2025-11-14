Scholarships For Indian Students To Pursue Medicine, Engineering And More In Russia For 2026-27

The Government of Russian Federation has announced scholarships for lndian students who are aspiring to pursue studies in Russian higher educational institutions for the academic year 2026-27. Around 300 scholarships will be awarded to students to pursue studies in Russian higher educational institutions. These scholarship will cover tuition fees in a wide range of disciplines - including medicine, pharmacy, engineering, architecture, agriculture, management, economics, humanities and social sciences, mathematics, space, aviation, sports, and arts. The scholarships are awarded for most universities in Russia except Lomonosov Moscow State University and MGIMo.

Students can apply for all levels of study of study including Bachelor's, Specialist's, Master's, PhD, and advanced training courses.

All applications must be submitted only through the official website https://www.education-in-russia.com. The Ministry of Education, Government of lndia has also released a notification about the Russian Federation scholarship. However, the government has no role in nomination/selection of candidates. The final selection of the candidates will be done by the donor country.

The Government of the Russian Federation annually provides scholarships for Indian citizens to study at Russian educational institutions. All courses ranging from medicine, pharmacy, engineering, architecture, agriculture, management, economics, humanities and social sciences, mathematics, space, aviation, sports, art, etc are available under the scholarship scheme. A number of programs, in particular in the field of medicine, are taught in English. Students are not required to be proficient in Russian language to avail the scholarship. Those who do not have the knowledge of the language, they can study Russian for one year and then apply for the course.

Students can choose up to 6 universities in the application in priority order. But they will be enrolled to the university that chooses them.

The selection is carried out in two stages. The first stage ends on January 15 and includes submission of documents. Eligible candidates are shortlisted and move to the second stage.

The second stage includes the distribution of selected students to universities and obtaining a visa. This stage is being implemented by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation in touch with Russian universities.