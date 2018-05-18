Haryana Board Class 12 Result Declared: What's Next? Soon after the declaration of HBSE 12th result 2018, admission process for higher education courses will begin. In other cases, where the admission has already started like in Delhi University, students can immediately start applying for the colleges.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT HBSE 12th Result 2018: What's Next After Declaration New Delhi: Soon after the declaration of



Admission to undergraduate courses in the State will begin soon after the 12th result declaration. Apart from pursuing technical and non-technical undergraduate courses, students can also opt for offbeat courses as well.



As of now, HBSE 12th result has been announced; however the result has not been released online yet. Students have to wait for a while to check their results online at bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com.



Class 10th students in the State, need not worry about their results. The Board is yet to give a confirmation on the 10th result date and time. The result hosting website indiaresults.com has activated the class 10 result link thus stirring confusion among the students. Though not confirmed yet, but in case the 10th results are announced today, students will be able to check it at the websites mentioned above.



Click here for more



Soon after the declaration of HBSE 12th result 2018 , admission process for higher education courses will begin. In other cases, where the admission has already started like in Delhi University, students can immediately start applying for the colleges. Before that the Board will complete the formalities of supplementary exam for those students who were unable to qualify the exam but wish to reappear for the same. Soon after the result declaration, the Board of School Education Haryana, popularly known as HBSE, will start issuing official mark sheet and pass certificate to the students who had appeared for the exam.Admission to undergraduate courses in the State will begin soon after the 12th result declaration. Apart from pursuing technical and non-technical undergraduate courses, students can also opt for offbeat courses as well.As of now, HBSE 12th result has been announced; however the result has not been released online yet. Students have to wait for a while to check their results online at bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. Class 10th students in the State, need not worry about their results. The Board is yet to give a confirmation on the 10th result date and time. The result hosting website indiaresults.com has activated the class 10 result link thus stirring confusion among the students. Though not confirmed yet, but in case the 10th results are announced today, students will be able to check it at the websites mentioned above.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter