Gujarat Board Releases Supplemetary Exam Result; 35.61 Pass In Science Stream

GSEB Result: Gujarat Board has released supplementary exam

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) released the supplementary exam result for Class 12 and Class 10 students. The supplementary examinations were conducted in July and the results have been released quite early. As per the official website, the result for the supplementary exam has not been published on the website and students can collect their certificates from their respective schools.

The supplementary examination result for class 12 Science stream students was released on July 27 and the result for rest of the streams in class 12 and class 10 supplementary exams has been released today.

The supplementary exam result for Science stream students was released on July 27. In the supplementary exams conducted this year, 35.61 per cent students qualified in Science stream. Total 17,426 candidates had applied for Science stream supplementary exam out of which 15,580 appeared in the exam and 5548 qualified.

Group-wise, 28.26 boys and 36.28 girls passed in Group A and 34.91 boys and 42.05 girls passed in Group B in Science stream supplementary exam.

In the supplementary exam conducted for Semester system students 28.75 per cent students passed.

The board will release the details on Supplementary exam result for other streams and class 10 result soon on its official website.

This year 71.9 per cent students passed in 12th board exam for Science stream. The pass percentage for all other streams in class 12 was 73.27 per cent. The pass percentage for class 10 students was low - 66.97 per cent.

