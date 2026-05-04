GSEB 12th Migration Certificate 2026: How to Apply, Fees, Required Documents

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially announced the GSEB HSC Result 2026 on May 4 at 10 AM. Students can check their results online using their six-digit seat number on the official website. Candidates who are planning to pursue higher education outside Gujarat must apply for the GSEB 12th Migration Certificate 2026.

The board issues the migration certificate after the declaration of results. Only students who have successfully passed the GSEB Class 12 exams are eligible to apply.

What Is GSEB HSC Migration Certificate 2026?

The GSEB 12th Migration Certificate 2026 is essential for students seeking admission to institutions outside Gujarat. Students must pay a nominal fee of INR 100 to obtain the certificate. The GSEB HSC exams 2026 were conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2026, and results are now available.

How to Apply for GSEB Migration Certificate 2026?

Visit the official website and navigate to the student services section.

Select the migration certificate option and click on the "12th pass migration certificate" link.

Register by entering basic details.

Once registered, log in using the mobile number and password.

Complete the application form.

Document Required for GSEB Migration Certificate 2026

To apply for the GSEB 12th Migration Certificate 2026, students must upload a few important documents. These include scanned copies of individual mark sheets and consolidated mark memos, along with the provisional or final HSC certificate.

Additionally, identity proof such as Aadhaar card or passport is required. Students applying for international or specialized academic purposes may also need to submit request forms like WES, IQAS, or similar credentials.

GSEB HSC Result 2026: Passing Marks Criteria

To pass the GSEB Class 12 exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject and overall. A minimum grade 'D' is required in all subjects. For differently-abled students, the passing requirement is relaxed to 20%.