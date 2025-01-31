Government Establishing Modern Education System Through NEP: Droupadi Murmu

The government is establishing a modern education system for students through the National Education Policy, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday while noting that the number and quality of higher education institutions have increased significantly over the past decade.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget session, the President noted that a new law has been enacted to prevent paper leak incidents and ensure recruitment transparency.

"Through the National Education Policy, my government is establishing a modern education system for students. To ensure no one is deprived of education, opportunities for learning in mother tongues are being provided. Additionally, various recruitment exams are being conducted in 13 Indian languages, eliminating language barriers.

"To foster innovation among children, over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs have been established in schools," she said.

The president noted that over the past decade, the number of higher education institutions has increased significantly, and their quality has also improved.

"Over the past decade, the number of higher education institutions has increased significantly, and their quality has also improved. In the QS World University Asia Rankings, 163 Indian universities have been included. The inauguration of the new Nalanda University campus has revived India's ancient glory in education.

"My government has placed special focus on education for the youth and creating new employment opportunities for them. The PM Vidyalakshmi scheme has been introduced to provide financial assistance to meritorious students for higher education. Additionally, one crore youth will be given internship opportunities in top 500 companies," she said.

The President also said that to enhance the ease of doing research, the 'One Nation-One Subscription Scheme' has recently been introduced, offering free access to international research materials.

The government has also approved the proposal to establish the Tribhuvan Cooperative University following the spirit of prosperity through cooperation, she said.