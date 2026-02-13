Higher Education Secretary Says AI Will Put An End To Rote Learning In Education

As technology rapidly transforms daily life and work, India's education system is embracing a major shift toward Artificial Intelligence (AI). With a national AI summit starting next week, the country is gearing up for a significant step forward in modernizing learning and teaching.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi said their aim is to eliminate the old system of rote learning, and this is why the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the education system becomes crucial. According to him, in this age of modern technology, AI will provide a new perspective and direction to the education system.

Joshi also added that this is the reason for the mandatory inclusion of AI in the new National Education Policy, and that it is crucial to provide proper AI training to teachers before students.

As part of this initiative, the Ministry of Education organised a two-day "Bharat Bodhan Summit." Prior to this, on February 12th, various programs were organized in approximately 1,000 educational institutions across the country to increase awareness and encourage dialogue about AI.

AI's Important Role in Health and Higher Education

Vineet Joshi explained that the use of AI will not be limited to academics, but will also strengthen teaching techniques, research, innovation, startups, and collaboration between industry and academic institutions. He believes that with the help of AI, students will be able to understand subjects in depth and easily apply them in practical life.

Need to move beyond rote learning

The Indian education system was previously interactive and question-and-answer based, but after the Macaulay system, the habit of rote learning increased, said Joshi adding that the Prime Minister has repeatedly stressed the need to end this one-sided system. Students often hesitate to ask questions in class because they fear making mistakes. With AI, they can now ask questions without hesitation and receive immediate answers.

Challenges also need to be addressed

Some concerns have also been raised regarding the use of AI. The most important thing is that students do not become completely dependent on this technology. They must retain the ability to think and analyze on their own.

Joshi reiterated that it is more important to provide teachers with comprehensive knowledge and training in AI than students. Only when teachers are proficient will students be able to use AI correctly and in a balanced manner.

National Education Policy 2020 Vision

The National Education Policy 2020 already indicated that the role of technology, especially AI, will increase in the future. According to the Higher Education Secretary, if India is to become a leading economy globally, it must maximize the use of technological tools in the field of education and knowledge. Through AI, India can rapidly achieve its development goals and take strong steps towards becoming a developed nation.