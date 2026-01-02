NBEMS Launches Free Online AI Programme For Medical Professionals

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for an online programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical education. The programme has been designed to enable postgraduate medical trainees and faculty to understand, critically evaluate and responsibly integrate AI tools into clinical practice and academic settings. Professionals are not required to have any technical or programming background for applying to the course.

Eligibility

The programme is open to NBEMS ongoing trainees, alumni who have qualified 2020 session onwards, faculty of NBEMS accredited departments and other professionals.

Key features

The classes will comprise of 20 modules to be taught over a period of six months in LIVE online mode. The session will focus on clinical applicability, ethics, patient safety and accountability.

Participants who attend at least 75 per cent of classes in the live mode with attendance marked at both the start and end of sessions will be eligible for a digital Course Completion Certificate. Recorded sessions will not be considered for attendance or eligibility for course completion certification.

The course will be taught faculty members from eminent national and international institutions, including Mayo Clinic, Harvard University, University of Oxford, IISc Bengaluru, IIM Lucknow, and other reputed organisations.

Fee

The NBEMS will not charge any fee for the programme as there is no fee for the course.

Candidates can visit the official website of NBEMS for complete details on course modules, eligibility and weblink to access the online course.