Goa Government To Create Up To 8,000 Jobs In Next Six Months: Says Pramod Sawant

Panaji, August 15: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the state government plans to create 6,000 to 8,000 additional jobs over the next six months. He made the announcement while addressing the Independence Day celebrations in the state.

Sawant said the government is taking steps to provide more employment opportunities to the youth through recruitment across various departments. "The government will create 6,000 to 8,000 additional jobs in the next six months," he said.

The chief minister also spoke about infrastructure development in Goa. He said improved roads, national highways, bridges and elevated corridors have made travel easier for commuters across the state. The Porvorim elevated corridor near Panaji is expected to be opened to the general public before Ganesh Chaturthi, Sawant said.

He also announced that the foundation stone for the new Borim bridge in South Goa would be laid soon. According to the chief minister, these infrastructure projects are aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion. Sawant said employment generation remains an important part of the state government's development agenda. The proposed recruitment drive is expected to create additional opportunities for young people seeking government jobs.

He also referred to Goa's social development initiatives, saying the state was the first in the country to follow the happiness index, which measures the subjective well-being and happiness of individuals. Sawant said Goa's traditional theatre form Tiatr has been recognised as the 56th element in India's Intangible Cultural Heritage inventory.

"This inclusion recognised the cultural significance of Tiatr and will help preserve and promote the state's distinctive cultural heritage," he added. The chief minister said Goa's development agenda centres on infrastructure improvement, employment creation and preservation of the state's cultural identity.