Goa Class 12 Exams 2026: Check Expected Result Date, Time And Download Link

Goa HSSC Class 12 Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to release the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results on March 21, 2026, at 5 pm, according to several media reports. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website - gbshse.in.

The Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026.

How To Download Goa HSSC Results 2026

Visit the official website - gbshse.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results," then select "Examination Results".

Click on "HSSC Results".

Enter your seat number, school index, and registration index.

Click on "Get Result".

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Goa HSSC Class 12 Result 2026 Download Link

Students can also check their scorecards via SMS and DigiLocker.

How To Check Result Via SMS

Type: GOA12 SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263 / 58888 / 5676750 / 54242

Or type: GB12 SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242

Details Mentioned on the Goa HSSC Scorecard