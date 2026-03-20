Goa Class 12 Exams 2026: Check Expected Result Date, Time And Download Link

Goa Class 12 Result To Be Out On March 21, Download Link Here
Goa HSSC Class 12 Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to release the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results on March 21, 2026, at 5 pm, according to several media reports. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website - gbshse.in.
The Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026.
How To Download Goa HSSC Results 2026
- Visit the official website - gbshse.in.
- On the homepage, click on "Results," then select "Examination Results".
- Click on "HSSC Results".
- Enter your seat number, school index, and registration index.
- Click on "Get Result".
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Goa HSSC Class 12 Result 2026 Download Link
Students can also check their scorecards via SMS and DigiLocker.
How To Check Result Via SMS
- Type: GOA12 SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263 / 58888 / 5676750 / 54242
- Or type: GB12 SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242
Details Mentioned on the Goa HSSC Scorecard
- Student's Name and Roll Number: Unique identification details
- Parents' Names: Name of mother and father
- School Name and Code: Institution details
- Subject Codes and Names: List of subjects appeared for
- Marks Obtained: Subject-wise marks (internal/practical and external/theory)
- Total Marks: Overall score
- Grade/Percentage: Division secured (e.g., First, Second, Third)
- Qualifying Status: Pass, Fail, or Compartment
- Grade Point/CGPA: Applicable for grading systems