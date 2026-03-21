Goa GBSHSE Board Class 12 HSSC 2026 Result Out, Download Directly Here

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class 12 board examination result today, March 21, 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecard on the official website of the board- gbshse.in or through the direct link provided here.

The Class 12 examinations for the Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational streams were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026.

How To Download Goa HSSC 2026 Result?

Visit the official website - gbshse.in. On the homepage, click on "Results," then select "Examination Results." Next, click on "HSSC Results." Enter your seat number, school index, and registration index, and click on "Get Result." Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Goa Class 12 HSSC Scorecard, Result 2026 Download Link

What To Do After Goa 2026 HSSC Result?

Verify Personal Details: Students must carefully check their name, seat number, and marks. If you find any errors, notify your school authorities immediately for correction.

Students must carefully check their name, seat number, and marks. If you find any errors, notify your school authorities immediately for correction. Collect Original Documents: Your school will typically issue the original marksheet and passing certificate within 7-10 days of the result announcement.

Your school will typically issue the original marksheet and passing certificate within 7-10 days of the result announcement. Apply for Re-evaluation: If you are unsatisfied with your marks, you can apply for verification or re-evaluation online via the GBSHSE portal in June (tentative) for a fee.

If you are unsatisfied with your marks, you can apply for verification or re-evaluation online via the GBSHSE portal in June (tentative) for a fee. Supplementary Exams: Students who failed in one or two subjects can apply for supplementary (compartment) exams, typically held in June.

Details Mentioned On The Goa HSSC 2026 Scorecard

The scorecard for the Goa Class 12 results will include the following details:

Student's Name and Roll Number: Unique identification details

Parents' Names: Name of mother and father

School Name and Code: Institution details

Subject Codes and Names: List of subjects appeared for

Marks Obtained: Subject-wise marks (internal/practical and external/theory)

Total Marks: Overall score

Grade/Percentage: Division secured (e.g., First, Second, Third)

Qualifying Status: Pass, Fail, or Compartment

Grade Point/CGPA: Applicable for grading systems

Check Your Goa Class 12 Result Via SMS

Students will also be able to check their HSSC results via SMS. To do so, type: GOA12 SEAT NUMBER on your mobile phone and send it to 56263 / 58888 / 5676750 / 54242, or type: GB12 SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242.