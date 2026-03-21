Goa Class 12 Board Result 2026: Scorecard Out Today At 5 PM, Download Link Here

Goa Class 12 Results 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 board examination result today, March 21, at 5 pm through a press conference, according to several media reports.

Students from all streams- Science, Arts, Commerce and vocational -will be able to download their result using their seat number, school index, and registration index from the official website - gbshse.in.

How To Download Goa HSSC Class 12 Result

Visit the official website - gbshse.in. On the homepage, click on "Results," then select "Examination Results." Next, click on "HSSC Results." Enter your seat number, school index, and registration index, and click on "Get Result." Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Goa Class 12 HSSC 2026 Result Download Link

The Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026.

Goa Class 12 Exams 2026: Check Your Goa HSSC Result Via SMS

Students will also be able to check their HSSC results via SMS. To do so, type: GOA12 SEAT NUMBER on your mobile phone and send it to 56263 / 58888 / 5676750 / 54242, or type: GB12 SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242.

Once the SMS is sent, you will receive your result on your mobile phone.

What Details Will the Goa Class 12 2026 Scorecard Include?