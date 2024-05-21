Girl from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Aces Maharashtra Board's Class 12

Tanisha Boramanikar from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar struck a fine balance between chess and studies and became the only student to score full marks in this year's Class 12 examinations of the state board.

Tanisha, a Commerce student, has secured the highest marks among all three streams i.e., Arts, Science and Commerce, an official from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Board told PTI over the phone. The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, results with 93.37 per cent of students passing the exams.

Advertisement

Tanisha, a chess player and student of Devgiri College, scored 582 marks in the exams and was awarded 18 marks from the sports quota, which gave her a score of 600 out of 600.

Talking to PTI, Tanisha said, "I have certain goals, and I prioritised the right goal, which is why I succeeded. I worked hard for 45 days before the exam." Tanisha's mother is a chartered accountant and she has also joined classes for the CA Foundation course.

The teen balanced her hectic study schedule with chess tournaments during the crucial year.

"I continued to take part in chess competitions. Whenever I had a tournament, I prepared for it for 30 days, practising for nearly two hours a day. But I ensured that chess was not a part of my routine 45 days before the HSC exam," she said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)