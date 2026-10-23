GIFT City, IIM Bangalore To Organise National Student Case Challenge 2026: Check Details

IIM Banglore: GIFT City has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) to launch the GIFT Finance Olympiad, National Student Case Challenge 2026. The national competition aims to encourage students to develop practical, evidence-based solutions to real-world challenges faced by the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC). The initiative will also serve as a major event ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. The Olympiad is being organised with IIM Bangalore's Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management. Postgraduate students from any academic discipline at recognised Indian institutions can participate.

However, they must form multidisciplinary teams of four members. The competition aims to bring together students from different fields to develop fresh ideas for the financial sector.

The competition will take place in three stages. The first stage is an online case challenge, and the deadline for submissions is October 31, 2026. Selected teams will advance to regional finals in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai during November and early December. The event will conclude with a grand finale, where shortlisted teams will present detailed recommendations.

Participants can work on two key areas. The first focuses on financial market and product development, including single-stock futures for global investors. The second covers institutional strategy, governance and partnerships between global exchanges.

Entries will be evaluated on analytical depth, practical feasibility and market trade-offs. Participants can use artificial intelligence tools, but they must clearly disclose their use.

The Olympiad will give students an opportunity to understand financial markets, regulations and business operations. It also aims to generate practical ideas for product innovation and governance, helping strengthen GIFT IFSC's position as a global financial hub.