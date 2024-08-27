GATE Registrations To Begin Tomorrow, Check Important Documents Required

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will begin with the registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 from Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of IIT Roorkee for detailed information. The GATE 2025 exam has been scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. GATE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The results will be announced on March 19, 2025.



The applications for the entrance exam can be filled online only at GATE 2025 website. Candidates will be required to submit the following documents along with the online applications to complete the GATE 2025 registration process:

High quality image of candidate's photograph conforming to the requirements specified in the information brochure.

High quality image of candidate's signature conforming to the requirements specified in the information brochure.

Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of PwD certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable).

Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID must have name, date of birth of the candidate and unique photo ID number.

The GATE exam is a nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful candidates can pursue Master's and Doctoral programmes, with potential financial aid. GATE scores are used by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment processes.