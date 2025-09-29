GATE 2026 Registration Date Extended, Know Top MBA Colleges, Exam Details

GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has extended the GATE-2026 registration without late fees date to October 6, 2025. Students can now apply for the examination to get admission into Masters and Doctoral programs in branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 will be held on February 7, 8 and February 14, 15, 2026 (Saturday's and Sunday's). Each day, two sessions will be held- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and students can opt for any one.

Top Management Colleges In India For MBA, Other Management Programs

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad- Rank 1

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore- Rank 2

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode- Rank 3

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi- Rank 4

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow- Rank 5

Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai- Rank 6

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta- Rank 7

Indian Institute of Management Indore- Rank 8

Management Development Institute- Rank 9

XLRI - Xavier School of Management- Rank 10

GATE 2026 Registration: How To Apply For GATE 2026?

Visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Application Portal".

Enter your personal, academic and other details.

Submit the required documents.

You will be successfully registered for the GATE 2026 examination.

GATE 2026 Important Dates

Late fee registration will be allowed until October 9, 2025. The institute will release the GATE 2026 results on March 19, 2026.

Students are allowed to only opt for certain examinations together. For instance, the Assistant Engineer (AE) examination can only be paired with Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Engineering Sciences (XE).