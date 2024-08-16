Advertisement

GATE 2025 Information Brochure Out, Check Highlights Of Exam

The registrations for the GATE exam will begin from August 24, 2024 and close on September 26, 2024.

The exam will be held on February 1,2,15 and 16, 2025 in CBT mode.
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the information brochure for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. The brochure comprises of information related to the registration and examination schedule, result announcement dates, pattern of the examination, eligibility criteria among other details. 

As per the information shared in the brochure, the registrations for the GATE exam will begin from August 24, 2024 and close on September 26, 2024.  The closing date of the registration with late fee will end on October 7, 2024.  Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the GATE 2025 https://gate2025.jitr.ac.in to fill the application forms. 

The results will be announced on March 19, 2025. The examination will be held on February 1,2,15 and 16, 2025 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for a duration of three hours. 

There will be a total of 30 papers. GATE 2025 test papers will be held in English and entirely of the objective type. Candidates are allowed to appear for one or two test papers only. Even if a candidate is appearing for two test papers, the candidate should fill only one application form.

Eligibility
A candidate who is currently studying in the three or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme or has already completed any government approved degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities is eligible to appear for GATE 2025 examination. 
There is no age limit to appear for GATE 2025 examination.

The GATE exam is a nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful candidates can pursue Master's and Doctoral programmes, with potential financial aid. GATE scores are used by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment processes.

Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have used GATE score to shortlist the candidates for employment. A few such organizations are Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Coal India Limited (CIL), Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) among others. 
 

GATE 2024, GATE 2025 Exam Date, GATE 2025 Result Date
