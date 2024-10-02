GATE 2025: Registration Window Without Late Fee Closes Tomorrow

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The final submission date for those applying with a late fee is October 7, 2024. The examination is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and the results will be declared on March 19. Admit cards will be issued on January 2.
GATE 2025: Steps To Apply
- Step 1. Visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in
- Step 2. Click on the "Apply Online" tab
- Step 3. Complete the registration process
- Step 4. Fill in the required details, pay the application fee, and submit the form
- Step 5. Keep a copy for future reference
Eligibility Criteria
Eligibility includes students currently enrolled in the third year or later of any undergraduate program, as well as those who have already completed a government-recognized degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.
Application Fee
- Female/SC/ST/PwD (per paper): Rs 900
- Other candidates, including foreign nationals (per paper): Rs 1800
Examination Duration
The GATE 2025 examination will last for 3 hours (or 4 hours for candidates requiring compensatory time) and will include 65 questions, totaling 100 marks. The examination will automatically end once the allotted time has expired.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses a candidate's knowledge of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. It is used for admission to Master's and Doctoral programs and recruitment by certain Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).