Check List Of Updated Exam Cities For GATE 2025

Registrations are ongoing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of GATE 2025 to register for the exam. The deadline to fill the application for the exam is September 26, 2024. The exam has been scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The results for the postgraduate engineering entrance exam will be announced on March 19, 2025.

GATE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. There are no international centres for GATE examination this year. Foreign or Indian nationals who are interested in appearing for the GATE 2025 exam will be required to travel to India to appear for the test.

IIT Roorkee has released a list of tentative examination cities for the GATE 2025 exam. Candidates can visit the official website of GATE to check the list of complete eight zones. The exam will be held in eight zones which include IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Khagargpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee. A candidate can choose three cities from the list of the exam cities. All the three choices must be from the same GATE 2025 zone.

The official notification notes that GATE 2025 reserves the right to add a new city or remove an existing one, and allot a city that may not be from any of the choices selected by the candidate. Any changes will be updated on the website.

