GATE And JAM 2025: Exam Centres In Prayagraj Shifted To Lucknow Amid Mahakumbh

IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi have released a joint notification informing candidates about the change in exam centre of GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 exam scheduled in Pyayagraj on February 1 and 2, 2025. In view of the Mahakumbh, the GATE 2025 examinations on February 1 and 2, 2025, and JAM 2025 examinations on February 2, 2025, scheduled in Prayagraj, will now be conducted in Lucknow on the same dates.



In a statement, the GATE organising institute, IIT Roorkee, and JAM organising institute, IIT Delhi, said, “Representations have been received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, because of the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 1 and 2, 2025. Therefore, the examination scheduled at centres in Prayagraj has been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE and JAM examination days (1 and 2 February 2025 for GATE and 2 February 2025 for JAM, respectively).”



The old centres and corresponding new centres with their centre codes and address are listed below.



GATE-2025 Prayagraj Centres changed to GATE-2025 Lucknow Centres

5033 iON Digital Zone iDZ Sallahapur has been changed to 5051 AP Computer, IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar,Near Urdu Farsi University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020

5034 Madhu Vachaspati Inter College is changed to 5052 BDR Info Solutions LLP, 1st Floor, Purvideen Khera, Devpur Para, Ring Road, Awadh Chauraha to Dubagga, Near Raj State Lawn, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226017

5035 Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology - Mac is changed to 5053 Yuvi Online Solutions, South Avenue, Plot No 2, Husariya, Khargapur Railway Crossing, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226010

5036 Indian Institute of Computer Education - CENTER 2 is changed to 5054 City Law College, Sector - 9, Opposite Sewa Hospital, Near AKTU University New Campus, Jankipuram Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226031

5037 Gyanoday Technical Institute is changed to 5055 SINCO LEARNING CENTER, Third Floor, City Kart Building, Shopping Square, Near Tedhi Puliya Chauraha, Kursi Road, Aliganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020





JAM-2025 Prayagraj Centres changed to JAM-2025 Lucknow Centres

513 iON Digital Zone iDZ Sallahapur changed to 513 AP Computer IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar, Near Urdu Farsi University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020

514 Madhu Vachaspati Inter College changed to 514 BDR Info Solutions LLP, 1st Floor, Purvideen Khera, Devpur Para, Ring Road, Awadh Chauraha to Dubagga, Near Raj State Lawn, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226017

515 Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology - Mac changed to 515 Yuvi Online Solutions South Avenue, Plot No. 2, Husariya, Khargapur Railway Crossing, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226010

516 Indian Institute of Computer Education - CENTER 2 changed to 516 City Law College, Sector - 9, Opposite Sewa Hospital, Near AKTU University New Campus, Jankipuram Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226031



The GATE and JAM admit cards are freshly released for the centres mentioned above. The candidates are advised to download the freshly released admit cards from the GOAPS portal (https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login ) for GATE-2025 and JOAPS Portal (https://joaps.iitd.ac.in/login ) for JAM-2025. The candidates must ensure that the new test centre details appear correctly while downloading the updated admit cards.